Boston Partners Has $348.16 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 89,850 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.02% of eBay worth $348,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.6%

eBay stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

