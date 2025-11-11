Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,203 AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,079,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $254.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.71, for a total value of $330,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,690. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,494,034.20. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,479 shares of company stock worth $7,028,980. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

