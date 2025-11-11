Stifel Canada Has Positive View of CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.86.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

