Boston Partners Sells 21,253 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of Equifax worth $306,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EFX opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

