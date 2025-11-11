Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $332.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DRTS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

