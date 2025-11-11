The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Charles Schwab worth $385,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after purchasing an additional 743,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.