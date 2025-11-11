Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Futu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

