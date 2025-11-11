Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.1380 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance
SQM opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on SQM
About Sociedad Quimica y Minera
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sociedad Quimica y Minera
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.