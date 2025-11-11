Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.1380 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

SQM opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 51.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 112.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on SQM

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.