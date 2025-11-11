Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $366,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock valued at $489,095,047. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

