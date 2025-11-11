Boston Partners Buys 100,115 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.26% of Leidos worth $459,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

