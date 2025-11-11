Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Zevia PBC FY2026 Earnings

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zevia PBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $2.62 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

