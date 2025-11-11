Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.3% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

Citigroup stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

