Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

