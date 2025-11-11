Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

