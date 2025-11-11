Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 43,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $385.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

