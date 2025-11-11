Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 30,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 43.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $197.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

