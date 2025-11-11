Davis R M Inc. Sells 883 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.1% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

