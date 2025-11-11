Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in The Lovesac Company $LOVE

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $821,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $661,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.51 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

