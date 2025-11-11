Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 62.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 649,642 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 456,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.