Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

