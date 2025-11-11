Cvfg LLC Sells 278 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cvfg LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

