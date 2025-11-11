Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 19,041 Graco Inc. $GGG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Graco by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Graco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

