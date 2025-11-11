First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.80. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.9850, with a volume of 187,019 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9,427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 2,530,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 773,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 114,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 411,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

