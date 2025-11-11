First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.80. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.9850, with a volume of 187,019 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
