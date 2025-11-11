JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,101.10 and traded as high as GBX 1,134. JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,120, with a volume of 375,722 shares traded.

JPMorgan American Stock Up 1.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

