Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $11.99. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $11.4250, with a volume of 660 shares.
Shanghai Electric Group Trading Down 0.5%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
