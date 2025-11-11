RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.05 and traded as high as GBX 95. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 92.26, with a volume of 154 shares.

RTC Group Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The stock has a market cap of £11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

