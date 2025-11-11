HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.07 and traded as high as GBX 9.72. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 9.40, with a volume of 24,699 shares.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of £67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.45.

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (0.71) EPS for the quarter. HSS Hire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Analysts predict that HSS Hire Group plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominantly business customers:

HSS ProService (“Pro”) is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, Pro is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for its c.3,000 customers, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.

