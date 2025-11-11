Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.42 and traded as high as GBX 300. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 299, with a volume of 272,751 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market cap of £367.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

