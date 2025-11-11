Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.76 and traded as high as GBX 103.30. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 102.80, with a volume of 1,522,060 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.69.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total transaction of £490,000. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

