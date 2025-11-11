Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and traded as high as $33.46. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 3,282,891 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,176,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,778,000 after buying an additional 990,443 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

