William Blair Comments on Allstate’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.87.

NYSE:ALL opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

