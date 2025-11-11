Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,396 Rekor Systems, Inc. $REKR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,981,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 686,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 146.71% and a negative net margin of 115.76%.The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rekor Systems has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

