Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.