Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vital Farms were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,582,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,135,998.60. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,163 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,016. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

