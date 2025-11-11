Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 186 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 220.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DDS opened at $609.97 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $637.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.19 and a 200-day moving average of $493.64.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.09 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,650. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $397.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

