Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $95.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

