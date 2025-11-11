Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVAH. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,477,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVAH

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock worth $293,381,712 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.