Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lessened by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

