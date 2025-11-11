Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Concentrix by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,440. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concentrix Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

