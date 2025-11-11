Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 811 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SENEA. Weiss Ratings raised Seneca Foods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 6.2%

Seneca Foods stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

About Seneca Foods

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.