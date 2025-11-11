Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Quanterix by 56.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 420,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 152,139 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Quanterix stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Quanterix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $237.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

