Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,223 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

