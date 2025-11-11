Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.19 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,960. This trade represents a 81.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,747,711 shares of company stock worth $141,867,401. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

