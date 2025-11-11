JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $319.56. The stock has a market cap of $862.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KGI Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

