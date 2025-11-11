Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $260.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

