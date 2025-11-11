Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,383 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,237,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after buying an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,786,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

