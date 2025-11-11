Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.