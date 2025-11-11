Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $44,877,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $31,352,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

