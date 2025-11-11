Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 210 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $45,476,396 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

