Financial Comparison: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 0 0 1 4.00 SiriusPoint 0 1 2 2 3.20

SiriusPoint has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given SiriusPoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.60% 1.07% SiriusPoint 6.97% 11.31% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and SiriusPoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.88 $17.61 billion $2.13 7.16 SiriusPoint $2.60 billion 0.90 $199.90 million $1.59 12.67

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Ping An Insurance Co. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Ping An Insurance Co. of China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

